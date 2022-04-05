Connect with us

ODM Hopefuls In Kisii Ask Raila To Give Them Direct Tickets

ODM aspirants in Kisii County have written to Raila Odinga requesting that the party gives them direct tickets ahead of the August elections.

With the party’s nomination primaries set for Thursday, the hopefuls requested ODM to give them direct nominations based on their popularity.

Aspirants claim that this will save them the hassle of having to go through both the nomination and election processes in the same year.

“The chair indicated that the party through the NEB shall conduct its primaries where there is more than one applicant for the same position through: Consensus among candidates, Party and Community representatives, direct nominations, the use of the delegates system through the Electoral College system and Universal suffrage of registered party members,” the letter reads in part.

As such, the candidates are requesting that the Thursday, April 7 exercise be postponed for at least ten days to allow contestants time to prepare for the primaries, which will take place if there is no clear winner based on the scientific method.

Also Read Tension in ODM as Top Politicians Defect Ahead of Party Primaries

This, the aspirants assert, will also provide them with time to grieve the death of one Thomas Okari, an aspirant who was assassinated at his home in what many believe was a politically motivated assassination.

While assuring Odinga of their support, the hopefuls encouraged him to make time to meet with them following the primaries in order to unite them ahead of the August elections.

