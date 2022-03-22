Tension in ODM as Top Politicians Defect Ahead of Party Primaries

Orange Democratic Party is facing a rough time as senior political figures are defecting to other Azimio allied parties.

Some of the ODM aspirants feel that the party will not guarantee them free and fair nominations in the party primaries scheduled next month.

The party has also not said which manner of nominations it will use, putting the situation in jeopardy with only five days remaining before the party hopping deadline.

Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri is one of the top politicians who have left the ODM party. The veteran politician has joined the DAP-K party, which is linked to Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa.

Ongeri who is aiming to become the second Kisii County governor had concerns that the opposition party has a preferred candidate for the governorship contest.

Philip Kutima, the Kakamega Deputy Governor, has already defected from the Orange party, blaming his superior, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya for thwarting his efforts to succeed him.

Former Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye also defected to Jubilee last week as he aims to make a comeback in the August elections.

Other politicians who have left in the recent days include Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, former Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno, and former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma.

Andrew Mwadime is also set to quit ODM and join the Communist Party of Kenya, where he would run for the Taita Taveta governorship.