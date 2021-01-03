ODM MP Reveals Plans to Impeach William Ruto in 2021

(KDRTV) – Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has claimed that the National Assembly will prioritize Deputy President William Ruto’s impeachment in 2021.

In a tweet which has raised a lot of reactions on social media, Kaluma said that the only way Ruto can avoid impeachment is if he resigns.

In another tweet, Kaluma said the country cannot continue to have a DP who is mentioned in every major corruption scandal.

The ODM Lawmaker also accused Ruto of gross insubordination and undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta. The DP has been previously accused of sabotaging his boss and the government with his 2022 Presidential ambitions.

One name can't be mentioned in every single mega-corruption case in Kenya. He is engaged in gross insubordination undermining the President at every turn.

William Ruto must ship out or be impeached. This is Parliament's priority engagement this year! — Hon. George Peter Kaluma (@gpdkaluma) January 3, 2021

His words echoed previous sentiments from Siaya Senator James Orengo who promised to introduce an impeachment motion against Ruto in March 2019.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Ugenya, Orengo and other ODM leaders accused Ruto of corruption and said his file was ready. That has never happened.

Ruto is also facing hostilities from a section of Jubilee lawmakers allied to the President

In October last year, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju barred Ruto from the party’s headquarters in Pangani.

Tuju accused Ruto of attempting a coup when he stormed the offices with more than 40 MPs and held a meeting there.

However, it is not clear how that will happen as the DP has himself claimed that he has more than 150 MPs behind him, which means the impeachment motion will not meet the two thirds support from Members if it was to be tabled on the floor of the house.