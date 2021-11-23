OKA Finally Forms New Alliance As DP Ruto Takes Kericho County With A Storm

Connect with us

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) chief partners (Kalonzo, Wetangula, Gideon Moi, Mudavadi, Cyrus Jirongo) have kicked off their negotiation talks with other like-minded parties for pre-election re-alignments ahead of 2022 general election.

Addressing the media after a closed door meeting with the Mt Kenya Unity Forum principals (Speaker Justin Muturi, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo among other leaders drawn from Central region) to forge aa permanent deal that will see the two political factions walk comparatively together in the bid of seeking Uhuru’s successor in next year’s anticipated hot race.

“We came together (OKA and Mt Kenya Unity Forum’s leadership) to explore the possibilities of working together. We belong to Kenya and none of us can do it alone” Mt Kenya unity Forum Spokesperson Martha Karua stated.

Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula who doubles as Ford Kenya party leader also revealed that the fruitful meeting had reached an agreement peak point where they will spearhead the agenda of elevating the lives of underprivileged people across the country through imputation of economy resuscitation ideas.

“We shall think together, act together and walk together. OKA and Mt Kenya Unity Forum have started a journey of moving together and we have had a very fruitful meeting this morning and more meetings will follow and we only can urge Kenyans to watch this space” Wetangula noted.

On the other hand, the hustler nation chief Deputy President William Ruto has landed in Kericho County for his five-days tour in Rift Valley region as he seeks to plaster the region with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) agenda of bottom-up. The second in command has brought businesses to abrupt standstill as thousands of hustlers have already barricaded the busy roads awaiting to be empowered and addressed by DP Ruto.

