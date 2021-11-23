Speaker Muturi, Karua and Kabogo Joins OKA? Ongoing Hotel Meeting OKA – Mt Kenya Unity Forum Principals Exposed

The race to replace president Uhuru Kenyatta has taken a new twist the three bigwig competitors, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) head DP Ruto and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partners, have devised fresh strategies to impute into their campaign forays to woo electorates in favour of their respective presidential bids.

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) umbrella which sheds Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya head Moses Wetangula, KANU supremo Gideon Moi and UDP party chief Cyrus Jirongo is currently meeting the Mt Kenya Unity Forum principals in a Nairobi Hotel to possibly strike a political deal ahead of 2021 general election.

Wetangula’s insider Hon Nalianya has revealed that Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi are engaging with One Kenya Alliance principals on political negotiations that would resultantly pitch a formidable coalition.

This comes a time when One Kenya Alliance group which has maintained to play their cards safe up to 2022 presidential ballot is set to announce its presidential candidate early next year.

Notably, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi is also eyeing for the country’s top seat in 2022 while the Mt Kenya Unity Forum which cohabit Chama Cha Kazi Party leader Moses Kuria, Kabogo and Martha Karua is vigorously pushing to unite elected leaders from Central region aimed at increasing the bargaining stake for the great people of the mountain upon the exit of president Uhuru Kenyatta from power.