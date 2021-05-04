Connect with us

Otiende Amollo Kicked Out Of Justice And Legal Affairs Committee By ODM

Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party has kicked out Rarieda MP Otieno Amollo out of the Justice And Legal Affairs Committee.

The party suggested that the vocal MP be replaced by Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang. Amollo serves as the deputy chairman of the committee under Kangema MP Muturi Kigano.

Amollo in a statement said that he was ready to step down as per his party wishes.

“The vicissitudes of politics. So, the schemers want me out of JLAC. I will take it in grace and stride,” stated Amollo.

The move comes after news emerged that ODM is facing ugly internal wrangles something that has caused delays and collapse of BBI. It also comes after a heated exchange between Amollo and Minority Leader John Mbadi while in Parliament debating the constitutionality of the Building Bridges Initiative bill.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale has agreed that not all members of the party are on the same page regarding the BBI bill but that doesn’t mean the party is breaking up.

“In a democratic party like the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), members have to disagree and later agree on principle, especially regarding sensitive matters as the constitution review.

“ As a party, we wish to assure our members, supporters and the general public that our legislators are only differing on substance but have a common agreement that they will all pass the Bill on the voting day,” the statement by Etale read.

Though the party has tried downplaying the wrangles, things might be getting out of hand. The wrangles are so fierce that Siaya Senator Orengo has reportedly been labeled a traitor due to his change of tune on the BBI bill.

