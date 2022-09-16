Connect with us

Powerful Cabinet Slot Aden Duale is Set to Get in Ruto’s Government 

duale

Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale is touted to get a powerful cabinet slot in President William Ruto’s government. 

The former National Assembly Majority Leader is poised to be awarded either the Ministry of Defense or the Interior ministry docket. 

Duale has been a close ally of William Ruto and was centerpiece in the Kenya Kwanza campaigns. 

Duale’s recent activities in the Kenya Kwanza top levels are indicators that he may join the Executive.

During William Ruto’s swearing in ceremony on Tuesday, Duale was tasked with welcoming Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

On Wednesday, September 14, the outspoken politician was also among the leaders present at the swearing-in of the six judges at the State House in Nairobi.

Another sign that Duale would join the Cabinet is Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah’s bid for the majority leader’s position in the National Assembly. Duale was set to take the position according to sources. 

Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Musalia Mudavadi is set to be given the position of Chief Cabinet Minister according to the Kenya Jwanza pre-election agreement.

Former Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki is another person viewed as a prospective CS in Ruto’s government. 

CS Simon Chelugui of the may be appointed to the water docket, which he held during Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure before being moved to the labour ministry. 

Josphat Nanok who was the head of Ruto’s campaign secretariat has also been mentioned as a potential cabinet member.

Former Kajiado South MP Katoo Ole Metito is also set to represent Pastoral communities in the cabinet. 

Moses Kuria, Alice Wahome and Justine Muturi from Mt Kenya region are touted to be given cabinet slots. 

In Nyanza President Ruto might choose between former Migori governor Okoth Obado and Kisii governor aspirant, Ezekiel Machogu. 

From the Coast Ruto might go for either Former Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and ex-Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Hassan Omar. 

Also Read: Meet 4 Billionaires Who Attended William Ruto’s Swearing-in

