Politics

Powerful Role Uhuru Kenyatta Will be Given in the Azimio la Umoja Party Launch this Weekend

20220226 222457

Raila Amolo Odinga, the leader of the ODM party, is expected to launch the Azimio la Umoja coalition party this weekend and show off its structures.

According to The Star newspaper, President Uhuru Kenyatta will be given the Azimio la Umoja patron role, while the former premier will be the party leader and the presidential flagbearer.

According to Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign board chairman, Governor Ndiritu an interim office that will run the Azimio affairs.

 “At the minimum, you can expect an interim committee that will move things forward. Maybe a coalition coordination council. ” Nderitu said.

He went on to add that the Azimio colors and slogan will also be approved in the meeting.

“You also can expect procedural things like adopting the colors, symbol, things of that kind are necessary.He says.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has been using royal blue, orange, and white in the past few months. It is likely that the Azimio will adopt the colors.

Raila Odinga and his men are also in a last-minute rush to woo the former vice president and Wiper party leader to join their train before time is up.

Kalonzo is hesitant to join Raila Odinga as he did not honor their 2017 deal that would see the former premier support Kalozno in the August general elections.

The two are said to have met on Thursday in a neutral venue in Karen as part of an effort to sort their differences.

They met at a neutral place, not at Raila’s or Kalonzo’s place. The venue was neutral. That is all I can say,” a close source told the Star.  

