Goodbye DP Ruto? Another Tangatanga Ally Allegedly Planning To Join Raila’s Azimio La Umoja

Barely a year after the former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko faced the cruelty of Jubilee’s axe where he was unceremoniously removed from the office through impeachment motion sponsored by Nairobi County Assembly Leader of Majority Peter Imwatok, he (Mike Sonko) is allegedly warming up to ditch Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation camp and join Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja ahead of the forthcoming 9th August 2022.

The former Nairobi Governor boss is planning to bounce back to active Kenyan politics after taking 6 months sabbatical break from politics. Sonko’s impeachment was upheld by the Senate of the republic of Kenya on the abuse of the office, Gross misconduct and crimes Under National Law of graft charges on 17th December 2020.

Governor Mike Sonko’s association with the ODM party chief Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja was heavily exhibited during yesterday’s Jamhuri Day Celebrations at Uhuru Garden where he (Sonko) held an atete atete with Azimio la Umoja inventor Raila Odinga igniting controversial opinions from bigwig political pundits.

Having been tactfully squared his political destiny, Mike Sonko has valuably credited the Azimio la Umoja of taking the next year’s government after president Uhuru Kenyatta’s exit. If Governor Mike Sonko will open his fresh political page in ODM, then the hustler nation head who has tremendously gained popularity in the country will be thrown back to the drawing board to muscle up of countering Raila in Nairobi County.

Sonko’s quit from Tangatanga faction comes jointly with Kisii County Deputy Governor Joash Maangi who announced official exit from Ruto’s camp citing mistrusts among its allies.

Raila was heavily endorsed by the Mt Kenya Foundation elite tycoons from Central region who exuded confidence in Azimio la Umoja ahead of 2022 election. According to Uhuru’s billionaires, the opposition leader Raila Odinga is hopefully believed to serve, protect and guard the interests of the people of the Mountain upon President Uhuru Kenyatta’s exit from power in August 2022.