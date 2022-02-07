President Kenyatta Accused Of Trying To Succeed Himself in the August 9 elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been accused by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance of trying to Use ODM leader Raila Odinga to remain in power after the 2022 general elections.

Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula have all accused the head of state of trying to succeed himself in the forthcoming elections.

While speaking in Vihiga county on Sunday the trio claimed that if Raila Odinga wins that will be another term for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Azimio is a project of the deep state and some people. Uhuru is the patron. He has installed a project Raila and is now looking for a Deputy President for Raila,” Mudavadi said as quoted by The Star newspaper.

Ndindi Nyoro and Kithure Kindiki echoed the sentiments, urging the President to defer the succession to avoid a humiliating retirement.

They reiterated Raila’s status as a “state project,” while projecting themselves as a government that will not be burdened by the Jubilee administration’s baggage.

“Please, do not succeed yourself, either directly as Uhuru Kenyatta or through another faceless character which is a project of the deep state,” Nyoro said.

Leaders accompanying the KKA leaders warned supporters that the Azimio government will be managed according to the whims of those preparing the succession.

They claimed Raila’s administration will follow Uhuru’s lead in recognizing the massive national debt.

President Kenyatta had previously claimed that he will serve his term and then step down, but he has since stated that he will have a voice in his successor.

In a recent meeting with Jubilee MPs, the President stated that it was time to go on the campaign trail. He is likely to campaign alongside Raila, particularly in Central.