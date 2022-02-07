Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Kenyatta Accused Of Trying To Succeed Himself in the August 9 elections

By

Published

Uhur odinga 2 768x681 1

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been accused by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance of trying to Use ODM leader Raila Odinga to remain in power after the 2022 general elections.

Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula have all accused the head of state of trying to succeed himself in the forthcoming elections.

While speaking in Vihiga county on Sunday the trio claimed that if Raila Odinga wins that will be another term for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Azimio is a project of the deep state and some people. Uhuru is the patron. He has installed a project Raila and is now looking for a Deputy President for Raila,” Mudavadi said as quoted by The Star newspaper.

20220128 221924

Photo of DP Wiliam Ruto and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi during a rally in Bungoma. Image courtesy.

Ndindi Nyoro and Kithure Kindiki echoed the sentiments, urging the President to defer the succession to avoid a humiliating retirement.

They reiterated Raila’s status as a “state project,” while projecting themselves as a government that will not be burdened by the Jubilee administration’s baggage.

“Please, do not succeed yourself, either directly as Uhuru Kenyatta or through another faceless character which is a project of the deep state,” Nyoro said.

Leaders accompanying the KKA leaders warned supporters that the Azimio government will be managed according to the whims of those preparing the succession.

20220126 191316

Photo of DP William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi in Nakuru on January 26

They claimed Raila’s administration will follow Uhuru’s lead in recognizing the massive national debt.

President Kenyatta had previously claimed that he will serve his term and then step down, but he has since stated that he will have a voice in his successor.

In a recent meeting with Jubilee MPs, the President stated that it was time to go on the campaign trail. He is likely to campaign alongside Raila, particularly in Central.                                       

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019