President Ruto Reveals Plan to Expand Kericho Town by 1000 acres 

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has stated that his government will expand Kericho town by 100 acres.

Speaking on Sunday October 16 during an interdenominational church service at Kericho Green stadium in Kericho County the Head of State said that the expansion will be aimed at addressing the congestion problem in the town. 

“This was part of the charter we signed and I agree with the Governor that Kericho is too congested. We have to look for 1000 acres to expand the town,’ Ruto said.

The President also announced that Kericho will be a beneficiary of  the Affordable Housing project. 

He claimed that 10,000 housing units would be built in the county so that residents could live in affordable homes.

“Tutajenga nyumba 500,000 kila baada ya miaka miwili. Hapa Kericho tutajenga nyumba 10,000 na vijana watapata ajira.” He stated. 

Loosely translated to “We will construct 500,000 houses after every two years. here in Kericho, 10,000 units will be set up and will create employment for the youths.” 

President Ruto pledged in his manifesto to construct 250,000 units annually through a public-private partnership that developers covet.

He also pledged to increase the number of mortgage accounts from under 30,000 to one million by enabling low-cost deals and establishing an affordable long-term housing finance program.

According to the Center for Affordable Housing, Kenya has an accumulated housing deficit of two million units, with an annual increase of two hundred thousand units.

This is primarily attributable to the disparity between the demand for 250,000 housing units and the estimated annual supply of 50,000 units.

It has caused over sixty percent of urban Kenyans to reside in slums and other substandard housing without adequate sanitation.

