President Ruto Vows to Reinstate the CDF Fund Despite Supreme Court Ruling 

President William Ruto has pledged that he will reinstate the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) which was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

Speaking on Thursday during the opening of the 13th parliament the head of state compared his stint as Eldoret North Member of Parliament, where he spent two terms before and two after the CDF’s inception, stating it had considerably contributed to improving the lives of many Kenyans.

“I know the contribution the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) has made in making life better for our citizens. Having served in Parliament for 15 years, before and after the establishment of NG-CDF, I know the difference it makes is monumental,” he said.

“I believe there is a way NG-CDF can be aligned to the tenets of the Constitution.” President Ruto added.

The president also proposed the establishment of a fund to the Senators to effectively monitor the use of funds distributed to the counties in light of the rising instances of misuse and plunder of public resources.

“With regard to the Senate and its constitutional mandate, I believe the two Houses should work together to set up the Senate Oversight Fund. This will be used to provide oversight over millions allocated to counties,” said Ruto.

His other legislative agenda includes a push for the revision of the standing orders to permit cabinet secretaries to answer questions posed by members of parliament regarding the administration of ministries. This will be the same as the tenth parliament in Mwai Kibaki’s era, where ministers addressed the house every Wednesday afternoon and members posed questions.

