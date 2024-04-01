President Ruto’s Special Request To Private Sector After 2024 WRC In Naivasha

President William Ruto has called on the private sector to step forward in the WRC Safari Rally management.

Speaking on Sunday during the closing ceremony of the 2024 WRC Safari Rally at the Hell’s Gate, Nakuru County, Ruto said the global event presents huge untapped opportunities.

The President noted that the event is watched by over 85 million people from 170 countries worldwide, with over 50 international television channels airing it.

“I invite the private sector to take over this event and manage it better and gain from it. This is an event every entrepreneur would want to sample,” said Ruto.

The Head of State said the government is willing to cede space to the private sector while continuing to support the event.

The President said that partnering with the private sector will help make the event more cost-effective.

“This year we have made the event more efficient, cost-effective, and better, next year we intend to double our efforts,” he added.

President Ruto congratulated Kalle Rovanpera of Toyota Gazoo Racing for emerging victorious in the competitive race.

“It is now my special honour to congratulate the winning team and its driver for prevailing in a challenging high-stakes global encounter, where each of your competitors also gave their very best,” he said.

The President also thanked the various teams and their drivers who took part in the Safari Rally for making it a competition which meets the best world standards.

Ruto lauded the Kenyan teams and drivers who participated in the event saying they had made the country proud by holding their own in a highly competitive contest.

“Our best days shall be with us, sooner than later,” he said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on his part said the government is committed to nurturing young talents in the sport.

