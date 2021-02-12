Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Furious Uhuru Kenyatta Dares William Ruto to Resign

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 20210211 103722
IMG 20210211 103722

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has dared his deputy William Ruto to Resign from government instead of criticising it from within.

Speaking in Uthiru on Friday Uhuru said that Ruto and his allies cannot continue criticizing the government and at the same time taking credit for its achievements.

“You cannot on one hand keep criticising the government and on the other claiming the government has achieved ABCD. Why don’t you quit then?” Uhuru said

He said Kenya has only one government and you can be inside or outside it.

This was the second attack the President has directed at his deputy this week as the Fallout between the two leaders plays out in public.

Uhuru on Wednesday claimed that he will be retiring at the end of his term in 2022 but will not leave this country to thieves.

Read Also: RAILA Reveals Why Ruto Must Resign 

He said he was the reason some people in his government had not stolen everything.

Last month, Uhuru warned his Mt Kenya backyard against supporting Ruto’s presidential ambitions because he does not mean any good for the region.

Read Also: Junet Mohammed Dares Ruto to Resign and Make Himself President

The President’s sentiments come at a time when Lugari MCA Ayub Savula has vowed to introduce an impeachment motion against the DP.

Savula wants Ruto impeached over allegations of disrespecting the President and abandoning his role as DP.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

IMG 20210210 150207 IMG 20210210 150207

News

William Ruto Pauses Politics, Resumes Working for Jubilee

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William has, for the first time in many months, held a high level governmental meeting. The DP chaired the 14th...

2 days ago
UHURUTO RAILA BOMAS UHURUTO RAILA BOMAS

News

Uhuru’s ‘Thief’ Remark Angers Tanga Tanga

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has come under scrutiny after claiming that he will not be handing over power to a thief. Speaking at...

1 day ago
IMG 20210211 113108 IMG 20210211 113108

News

President Uhuru Kenyatta Sets Condition for Lifting Curfew

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted that he will soon lift the nationwide curfew which has been in effect for almost one year....

1 day ago
KDRTV has established that a total of 3 counties have passed the Building Bridges Initiative BBI bill. KDRTV has established that a total of 3 counties have passed the Building Bridges Initiative BBI bill.

News

List Of Counties that Have Passed BBI Bill

Homa Bay becomes the third county to pass the BBI constitutional amendment bill

21 hours ago