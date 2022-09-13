President William Ruto to Review CBC Before end of the Year

President William Ruto has said that his government will make changes to the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) before the end of the year.

While speaking on Tuesday after taking the oath of office, President Ruto stated that his administration will establish a committee to review the CBC curriculum.

“There is a robust conversation in the country on education, in particular the implementation of the CBC curriculum. Public participation is critical in this matter. We will establish an Education Reform Taskforce in the Presidency which will be launched in the coming weeks. It will collect views from all key players in line with the constitutional demand of public participation,”

“We are particularly alive to the anxieties of parents on the twin transitions of the last 8-4-4 class and the first CBC class in January next year. I assure that there will be a solution to the matter before then.” said President Ruto.

As of now, the first CBC class is scheduled to transition to Junior High School (JSS) in January 2023, but former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration was not as successful in establishing critical infrastructure, such as dormitories and laboratories, that would have aided in the aforementioned transition.

Prior to leaving office, President Kenyatta’s administration was only able to commission the construction of at least two classrooms each school. The classrooms were prepared for the January 2023 enrollment of the first class at JSS.

The National Parents Association (NPA) recently requested Ruto and his administration to keep Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha in place to guarantee the smooth transition of the first cohort of Grade 6 students to JSS.

The association, chaired by Nicholas Maiyo, told the president that Magoha is the best person to ensure the new curriculum is followed.

