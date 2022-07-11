Connect with us

Politics

Raila Beats DP Ruto Again in Latest Opinion 

raila ruto pic

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Amolo Odinga has beaten his competitor Dr William Ruto in the latest opinion polls done by TIFA. 

In the opinion polls released on Monday July 11, Raila leads with 42 percent while DP Ruto comes in second with 39 percent.

According to TIFA lead researcher Tom Wolf, the emergence and ascension of either David Mwaure of the Agano Party or George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party is sufficient to increase the likelihood that neither Odinga nor Ruto will come out on top in the first round of voting.

The study involved 1,533 Kenyans spread across Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, North Eastern, Nyanza, South Rift and Western zones.

According to the poll, no alliance between Azimio-One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza receives support from two-thirds of any of the nine zones, which explains why the two teams continue to campaign in a zigzag pattern.

According to Wolf, the results reflect significant events that have transpired since the last survey was conducted in mid-May, following the declarations of vice presidential candidates.

The polls also indicate that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the most popular party with 33%, followed by the ODM with 26%. Less than 13 percent of voters support the remaining parties.

At least 59 percent of Kenyans believe that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will conduct a free and fair election, and six out of ten Kenyans are confident that any presidential election petition brought to the Supreme Court after the election will be adjudicated fairly. 

“At least 50 per cent of those interviewed said they believe more people become candidates for elective office to pursue their own personal or family interests rather than serve their community and country,” Tom Wolf said. 

