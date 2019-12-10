Raila Faults Sonko’s Arrest, Terms it Humiliating

ODM Leader Raila Odinga has termed the dramatic arrest of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko as humiliating.

Sonko, who is facing corruption and misuse of office charges in court, was arrested in Voi on Friday afternoon following a warrant issued by DPP Noordin Haji. There have been several video footages showing how the county boss cried as police officers manhandled him. He was put on a plane and airlifted to Nairobi. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said Sonko attempted to escape before he was arrested.

And Raila now says that though the police can justify the drama surrounding his arrest, it was still not pleasing.