Raila & Kalonzo Silently Jet Out of the Country 

Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka are out of the country on a private mission according to close sources in their camps.

Kalonzo Musyoka is reported to have flown out of the country on Tuesday while Raila jetted out on Wednesday.

The trip which came barely 48 hours after Azimio Manifesto launch will not affect campaigning as other politicians in the camp will continue with the program until the former premier jets back.

“We have different teams out but campaigns also require back office management. “Our captain has dashed out in the neighbourhood but will be back shortly. He has travelled into the neighbourhood for a day or so, however, I cannot release that officially,” an inside source said as quoted by the Daily Nation.

Raila Odinga is reported to have traveled in the company of his daughter Winnie Odinga and Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju on a private plane.

Odinga’s trip occurs less than two months after he returned from a trip to the United States.

During his April trip to the United States, Mr. Odinga met with Kenyans in Washington, D.C.

In addition, he addressed the Kenyan diaspora in the United States on the current status of Kenya, election preparations, and his post-election plans for Kenya.

In March, he took a break from political efforts and travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) few hours after being crowned Azimio la Umoja’s presidential candidate on March 12.

He delivered a speech to the world community at the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, or Chatham House.

The visit occurred less than a week after DP William Ruto ended his tour of the country, during which he also spoke at Chatham House following his trip to the United States.

The ODM leader is expected to return this week before he tours the Nyanza region for campaigns.

