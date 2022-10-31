Connect with us

Politics

Raila Odinga asks the Government to Surrender its Mumias Sugar Shares to the Kakaemga County Government

By

Published

20221019 201341

Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged the government to surrender 20% of the Mumias Sugar Company shares to the Kakamega County Government.

Speaking on Monday, October 31 during the burial of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa’s mother, the Azimio leader stated that the decision will ease the company’s operations.

He claimed that this would enable locals to start growing sugarcane again.

“Government should surrender its 20% shareholding in Mumias Sugar Company to the County Government of Kakamega to ease the operations of the company and also enable locals to start growing sugarcane,” Raila stated.

More details to follow………

