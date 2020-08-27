Raila Odinga gives breathtaking Story of his Journey to Exil [LIVE]

(KDRTV) – The Right Honourable Raila Odinga Former Member of the National Assembly of Kenya gave a chilling yet breathtaking story of his journey to Exil footage from KDRTV Live is above.

For my flight to exile in Norway via Uganda to avoid a fourth detention and possibly assassination,

READ ALSO: Whistle-blower Reveals The Sour KES 500 Million Deal That Led To Kevin Omwenga’s Murder

READ ALSO: BREAKING! Kirinyaga MCAs Agree to Work with Governor Anne Waiguru

I once again honour Robert Njura for his steady hands on the boat.

Raila Odinga: I was escaping a fourth detention…I was evacuated by the Catholic Church. Fr. Mark Opiyo & Sister Dianne from U.S…they took me…I was also wearing a (priest’s) collar under the name Fr. Augustine from Machakos…we passed all roadblocks from Nairobi to Kisumu

Its time you step aside for youth leaders to take over… I don't mean babu the killer… We have wise and good leaders in this country like William samoei kipchirchir Arap ruto.. Retire peacefully — Blue chelsea (@AkirwaKirwa) August 27, 2020

Kenyans don't need words they need food — kikow Asalam (@KikowAsalam9) August 27, 2020

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.