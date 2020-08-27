Raila Odinga gives breathtaking Story of his Journey to Exil [LIVE]

Connect with us

Raila Odinga gives breathtaking Story of his Journey to Exil

1 hour ago

(KDRTV) – The Right Honourable Raila Odinga Former Member of the National Assembly of Kenya gave a chilling yet breathtaking story of his journey to Exil footage from KDRTV Live is above.

For my flight to exile in Norway via Uganda to avoid a fourth detention and possibly assassination,

I once again honour Robert Njura for his steady hands on the boat.

Where is ODM Leader Raila Odinga?

Raila Odinga: I was escaping a fourth detention…I was evacuated by the Catholic Church. Fr. Mark Opiyo & Sister Dianne from U.S…they took me…I was also wearing a (priest’s) collar under the name Fr. Augustine from Machakos…we passed all roadblocks from Nairobi to Kisumu

Raila: Why I have Recovered Very Fast

