Raila Odinga Reveals Why Accepted President Ruto’s Win After Supreme Court Verdict 

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition captain Raila Odinga has opened up on why he accepted President Ruto’s win on August 9 despite not agreeing with the Supreme Court verdict.

While speaking during a thanksgiving service with his campaign team on Thursday September 29 the former Premier stated that any wrong move from his camp would have caused chaos in the country.

Raila gave an example of Ivory Coast which plunged into chaos in 2010 after the electoral agency announced the loser as the winner of the presidential election after differing with juniors.

“It happened one time in Cote d’Ivoire when the electoral commission was about to announce results and a member of the commission who acted on behalf of the sitting president stood up when the chairman was beginning to read the results and grabbed the paper from the chairman and tore it in full view of the international media and then they started to fight,” Raila recalled.

“Close to one million lives were lost. I was appointed by the African Union to go and mediate in that conflict,” he added.

Raila Odinga’s camp has however maintained that they won on August 9 despite the Supreme Court verdict going in favour of President William Ruto.

The Raila-led camp is set to advocate for reforms to the electoral agency with the aim of having the credibility of oncoming polls guaranteed.

Among the things Azimio wants IEBC to change is the use of electronic voter register. The camp wants employment of a full manual electoral system in the coming elections.

The Raila camp also wants the Supreme Court to be reformed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

