Raila On Madoadoa Remarks Again

FB IMG 16544327729699304 1
Raila Odinga addressing his supporters in a rally today June 5 2022

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate started off his first official campaign after being cleared to vie by the IEBC. Raila started off with his campaign in Nairobi regions; Kibera and Langata.

FB IMG 16544327774654040

Raila Amolo Odinga during today’s Rally

However, netizens were shocked when Raila still used the madoadoa remarks when he was addressing the Nairobi residents. ODM leader urged his supporters to vote for Azimio candidates from Member of County Assembly, Member of National Assembly, Women Representative, Senator, Governor to the President.

FB IMG 16544327810419669

Raila Odinga, Munya, Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and other Azimio leaders in today’s Rally in Nairobi

Raila however, as he was introducing Lang’ata member of parliament aspirant Phelix Jalang’o Odiwuor, stated:

“Hapa Lang’ata mara ile engine tulipata madoadoa hapa. Sitaki kuona hii!”

The remarks met different reactions on the online platforms. The madoadoa remarks was recently termed as a hate speech and politicians were urged not to use it. It was seen as an inciting term that could raise violence among people of different community.

Linturi Set Free Over Madoadoa RemarksODM leader said this soon after being cleared by the IEBC.

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party presidential aspirant Raila Odinga has been cleared by the IEBC to vie in the August 9, 2022 General Election today morning.

FB IMG 16544327752849837

Martha Karua during Azimio really today

Consequently, Raila Odinga appeared before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Sunday, June 5 to present his document for clearance.

Also read Pole Sana! Raila Apologies After His Madoadoa Remarks In Wajir

However, his running mate, Martha Karua, who is the NARC-Kenya Party leader, was also cleared to run for deputy president under the Azimio coalition party.

After Nairobi County, Raila took his campaigns to Sarova woodlands in Nakuru.

