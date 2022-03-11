Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pole Sana! Raila Apologies After His Madoadoa Remarks In Wajir

By

Published

images 55
images 55

Raila’s madoadoa remarks during Azimioin rally in wajir landed him in trouble. The ODM leader used Madoadoa term which is used to propagate hatred and indefference among different communities in Kenya especially Rift Valley.

images 56

Raila Odinga

During Azimio rally today in Kisumu, Raila asked for forgiveness for those who did not understand him. He further added that he had no bad intentions. Raila only meant people of Wajir are all supporters of Azimio.

However, he was summoned by the National Cohession and integration Commission following his remarks back in Wajir.

images 54

image courtesy

“The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has today summoned HE Rt Honorable Prime Minister Raila Odinga in response to remarks made in his meeting in Wajir county on 9th March 2022. In his remarks, he mentioned the term ‘Madoadoa ‘which is considered a hate speech term in Kenya,” Chair of NCIC Samuel Kobia stated.

However, the statement landed Mithika Linturi in distress and was immediately arrested. Most people supporting Kenya Kwanza wanted an immediate action to be taken.

Also read Linturi Set Free Over Madoadoa Remarks

It would be irrational not to take same litigations that were taken by the police while handling Mithika Linturi.

Nonetheless, Mithika was later released and he now has no case to answer.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019