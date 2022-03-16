Connect with us

Politics

Raila Overtakes Ruto in Latest Opinion Polls, as Ruto Allies, Cry Foul

Orange Democratic Party leader Raila Amolo Odinga has overtaken Deputy President William Ruto to become the most preferred presidential candidate ahead of the August elections.
In an opinion poll done by the Radio Africa group, the ODM leader’s popularity stands at 47.4 percent while DP Ruto is at 43.4 percent.

Raila’s popularity jumped from 35.1 percent in March to 47.4 while that of William Ruto dropped from 47.4 to 43.4 percent.

Raila’s popularity is linked to the Sagana III meeting where President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed him as his preferred successor.

This is the first time Raila Odinga has outperformed the second in command since 2019.
Raila’s support, for instance, has grown from 27.0 percent in February to 28.2 percent in March.
According to polls, the ODM leader leads DP Ruto by a comfortable margin in six of the eight former provinces.
Raila has the majority support of Nyanza, Coast, Western, North Eastern, Lower Eastern, and Nairobi while DP Ruto commands the Rift Valley and Central regions.

Also, Read Ruto Cries Foul, Alleges What is Being Planned Against Him in Mt Kenya

However, William Ruto’s allies have disregarded the latest polls stating that they are sponsored by the Raila camp.
In a tweet on March 5, 2022, renowned lawyer Ahmednassir claimed that the ruling Jubilee party has commissioned three opinion poll firms to release polls indicating that the ODM leader had overtaken the DP.

“My BELOVED JUBILEE on 5.3.2022 commissioned 3 pollsters: They were given same instructions: Few days before/after Dp Ruto returns from his foreign trip release polling data showing that Hon Raila has overtaken him by 3-7%.They were told to rationalise the figure on Ruto’s absence. “ ahmednassir tweeted.

