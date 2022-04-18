How Raila Will Choose His Running Mate

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga have assigned a small team of lieutenants to assisting in choosing the best running mate ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

The five-member team, made up of technocrats and politicians, is acting outside the coalition’s established structures and is tasked with developing data that would aid the alliance in selecting Mr Odinga’s deputy.

Director of the Public Service Joseph Kinyua is one of the team members, which also includes Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Raphael Tuju, who is now the Azimio executive secretary. Additionally, it has a nominee from the Wiper Party.

The committee will be assisted by two secretariat workers from Mr Mutahi Ngunyi’s State House office.

To verify the successful candidate meets the criteria, the team has included an officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The team, which has been operating in secret, has been asked to conduct a scientific poll to ascertain the popularity of candidates for the position.

Additionally, it will determine their suitability for the role, which has historically been seen as a heartbeat away from the country’s leadership.

Junet Mohamed, the minority whip in the National Assembly, said discussions about the formation of such a team have taken place at the coalition’s highest levels.