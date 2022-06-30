Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Reveals Who Will Qualify for the Ksh 6000 Stipend From the Azimio Goverment

By

Published

20220528 204652

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has stated that, should he be elected, his government will use data from the Kenya Bureau of Statistics to determine who will receive the Sh6,000 monthly stipend under their ambitious social security fund.

The stipend, according to Raila, will only be accessible to qualified households living below the poverty level.

In response to his opponents, Raila stated that social protection programs exist in other countries. He referenced the United Kingdom, the majority of European nations, the United States, Brazil, and, in Africa, Egypt and Namibia.

“And what we are talking about is a number of Kenyans who live below the poverty line,” Raila said on Tuesday evening during a joint media engagement. 

In Kenya, a person is regarded to be living below the poverty line if their monthly food and non-food expenditures are Sh3,252 in rural regions and Sh5,992 in urban areas.

According to Raila, the KNBS has already profiled the beneficiaries and identified around two million families.

According to him, this equates to almost eight million people, assuming an average family size of four members.

Raila stated that the money will be obtained through preventing the theft of public funds through skewed procurement and other unethical practices such as revenue collecting.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke about Sh2 billion lost daily through corruption. President Obama also spoke about it being Sh700 billion [per year]. If you basically try to lock this, you can have a savings of Sh500 billion (and) we are talking about only Sh144 billion shillings,” Raila said.

He also stated that the program is not an exact replica of Inua Jamii, a cash transfer program for the elderly, the disabled, and orphans.

“It is a separate programme. Some of them will be included in this group but this is over and above the Inua Jamii programme. This one here is targeting those specific families who have been profiled by the National Bureau of Statistics,” he noted. 

Also Read: Azimio Responds to Allegations that Raila Was Involved in the Secret Selling of Mombasa Port

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020