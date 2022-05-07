Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Warned Against Snubbing Kalonzo Musyoka as His Running Mate

By

Published

unnamed 1 2

Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga has been warned against ignoring the push to name Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

There are growing concerns that the former prime minister’s winning formula could be jeopardized if he chooses a different deputy, particularly one from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya region.

It would be devastating if Kalonzo leaves Azimio out of dissatisfaction and halts the anticipated robust campaigns in Ukambani.

If Kalonzo meekly agrees to back Raila without actively consolidating his supporters for Azimio, that would generate voter apathy.

According to Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu in the event Raila does not pick Kalonzo as his running mate, the former vice president should not just accept backing  Raila but campaign vigorously like in 2013 and 2017.

“Kalonzo must not just accept to back Raila but also campaign for him across his turf to assuage any fears,” he says. 

According to political pundit and lawyer Danstan Omari it will be suicidal if Raila opts for a running mate from Mt Kenya instead of Kalonzo.

“If Raila goes for a Mt Kenya running mate, it will not add more than 100,000 votes on top of what he can get himself as Raila Odinga without a Kikuyu running mate,” Omari said.

Raila has tasked a group of seven politicians and religious leaders with vetting those who wish to succeed him and submitting a name by May 10.

In selecting the ideal candidate, Raila’s team will examine charisma, political experience, the capacity to mobilize and add votes, as well as regional and ethnic balance.

Kalonzo is up against Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Peter Kenneth, Sabina Chege, Hassan Joho, Charity Ngilu and Gideon Moi in the race to deputize Raila.

Read Also: Powerful Post Kalonzo Will Get in the Raila Government if He Misses the Running Mate Slot

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020