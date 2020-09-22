Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raphael Tuju Fails To Show At A Meeting With Ruto

Godfrey Gwako

By

Published

ruto korir
ruto korir

(KDRTV)-Deputy President William Ruto today made his way into the Jubilee headquarters, something that caught his supporters and staff at the building in surprise.

Ruto has not gone to the party offices after a public fall out with the party chairman David Murathe and the party secretary-general Raphael Tuju.

David Murathe has been categorical that Jubilee is not going to support Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raphael Tuju at one point told him to resign if he was not happy in the party.

According to the self-proclaimed Tanga Tanga spokesperson Dennis Itumbi, the deputy president had called Raphael Tuju yesterday and they scheduled a meeting today at 4 pm.

The deputy president kept his word and he was at the boardroom by the agreed time but to his surprise, Raphael Tuju was not in the office. He tried to call him but another person picked his phone and told the deputy president that Tuju was in the doctor’s room for a checkup.

ALSO READ: Murkomen’s Cheeky Advice To Irungu Kangata Regarding Maraga’s Advice To Dissolve Parliament

Apparently, the secretary-general was earlier in the office and he came to sign a few papers before he left. The deputy president shared coffee with a few employees in the cafeteria then left with Langata Member of Parliament, Nixon Korir who had accompanied him.

William Ruto wanted a meeting with Tuju to discuss the preparations of the party in the upcoming by-elections in Kahawa Wendani, Msambweni, and Taita Taveta

This is a big blow to the deputy president who has been trying to rekindle the party’s fortunes but it looks that the party doesn’t want him.

This has caused a reaction from his supporters who castigated Tuju for standing up and disrespecting the second in command in this country.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

mudavadii mudavadii

Politics

Musalia Mudavadi Excites Kenyans By Delivering His 60th Birthday Message In Pure Sheng

(KDRTV) – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi is a popular Kenyan politician from Western Kenya. He served as Kenya’s seventh...

10 hours ago
mudavadi birthday mudavadi birthday

News

Popular blogger Notes Something Odd In Musalia Mudavadi’s Birthday Party

(KDRTV)-The Amani congress party leader Musali Mudavadi celebrated his 60th birthday today in a very low key party that was only attended by his...

23 hours ago
CJ David Maraga CJ David Maraga

Politics

Speaker Justin Muturi Blames CJ Maraga For Advising Uhuru To Dissolve Parliament

(KDRTV)-The National Assembly Spkear Justin Muturi has faulted Chief Justice David Maraga for advising President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve parliament over its inability to...

12 hours ago
marthakarua2 marthakarua2

Politics

Kenyans Celebrate With NARC-Kenya Leader Martha Karua As She Finally Discloses Her Real Age

(KDRTV) – National Rainbow Coalition-Kenya (NARC-Kenya) party leader, Martha Karua’s Twitter page has been awash with goodwill messages wishing her the happiest birthday ever...

8 hours ago