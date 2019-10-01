Rift Valley Leaders Call For Shebesh Resignation Over Mariga Remarks

A section of Rift Valley leaders led by Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir came for Former Nairobi County Women Rep Rachel Shebesh, guns blazing and asking for her resignation regarding the remarks over Mariga’s candidature.

According to the leaders, Shebesh was out of order for going against the party’s agenda and challenging the flag bearer’s candidature.

Speaking during a fundraiser for a businessman who had his property razed by fire, the leaders including Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones and Senator Christopher Langat asked the party to suspend her and have her denounced from the party.

“Jubilee is for all of us and the President is the leader followed by his deputy. Going against the agenda of the party by endorsing a different candidate is illegal and warrants for disciplinary measures,” said Korir.

READ ALSO: Exposed: The Hypocrisy Of Jubilee MPs In Calling For Expulsion Of Shebesh And Kamanda From The Party

In a viral video, Shebesh was captured denouncing Mariga as the ideal candidate for Jubilee, terming the stance by President Uhuru as mere PR.

However, the leaders slammed the analogy that the handshake had united them and therefore the two parties had merged. According to Langat, the handshake did not mean the two parties had merged, rather they were two different parties operating independently hence different candidates for the Kibra seat.

They labelled Shebesh a confused woman who moved from one party to the next seeking political mileage through cheap propaganda.

“The Jubilee party is what made you who you are. You are a confused woman who moved from ODM to Jubilee and now back to ODM only when it suits you,” said Korir.

Shebesh was put under siege although the rift indicated the differences between the leaders aligned to the DP Ruto as well as the president.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases