Politics

Rigathi Gachagua, Babu Owino and 23 Other Politicians Who Might Be Barred From Contesting In The August 9th General Elections

Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua and Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino are among 25 politicians who might be blocked from running for office in the upcoming general elections.

The National Integrity Alliance released the names on Sunday, May 22 and forwarded the list to the IEBC for action.

Former Nairobi Governors Mike Sonko and Evans Kidero, Kiringaga Governor Ann Waiguru, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and others are among the other prominent politicians whose character has been deemed doubtful by the alliance.

The alliance disclosed that it has been closely observing the seven and others and that they are required to enforce Chapter 6 of the Constitution, which addresses leadership and honesty.

“Already different political factions have nominated candidates to compete in various political seats in the August general elections. However, it is unfortunate that some of these aspirants have questionable characters and tainted integrity,” NIA said in a statement.

The alliance specifically stated that the IEBC should not clear Ruto’s man Gachagua to run with Ruto since he has been embroiled in graft cases. Rigathi’s accounts have also been frozen, according to NIA, over large sums of unexplained money totaling Ksh. 200 million.

The others include; Ali Korane, Cleophas Malala, Daniel Manduku, Didmus Barasa, Fahim Twaha, Godhana Dhadho Gaddae, Johanna Ng’eno, John Walukhe, Joseph Samal, Kembi Gitura, Lilian Omollo, Mathew Lempurkel, Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, Muthomi Njuki, Phillip Kaloki, Samson Cherargei, Samuel Arama and Sospeter Ojaamong’.

