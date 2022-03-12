Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why Former Presidential aspirant Wants IEBC to Bar Raila & Ruto from Contesting in August

By

Published

unnamed 12

 

Former Presidential aspirant and Thirdway Alliance Party leader Dr Ekuru Aukot has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to exclude Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga from the August 9 general elections.

In a letter seen by KDRTV, Aukot asserts that the duo has flagrantly violated IEBC laws by campaigning around the country ahead of the election body’s scheduled start date of May 29, 2022.

To bolster his case further, Aukot cited DP Ruto’s use of his official mansion in Karen as a destination for delegates from his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“An election, where some aspirants benefit from state resources is compromised and the results arising therefrom cannot be said to have complied with the provisions of the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” he said.

Aukot further claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has been utilizing public funds to arrange a series of political conferences for Raila Odinga, both at State House and in local hotels.

He also stated that the aforementioned offenses would almost certainly result in the annulment of the August elections, urging Chebukati to act swiftly to protect Kenyans from the consequences.

“Nullification of Presidential election, through legal, comes with a heavy price to the taxpayer and is a destabilizing factor in young and fledgling democracies like ours,” he asserted.

The letter by the Thirdway Alliance leader comes barely a week after he asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy to resign due to severe wrongdoings.

You Might be interested in this

  1. Most Vocal Female Politicians Contesting For Different Elective Seats In 2022 Elections
  2. Ruto Does Not Sponsor Punguza Mizigo Bill, That is Pure Propaganda, Says Aukot.
  3. Presidential Aspirant  Wants Corrupt Leaders Prosecuted By Firing Squad in Public

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019