Politics

Rigathi Gachagua Declares His Net Worth on Live TV 

By

Published

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday night revealed his net worth during a debate held at Catholic University auditorium.

The Mathira MP disclosed that he is worth Ksh 800 million but his bank accounts have 600 million as the government had frozen Ksh 200 million.

Rigathi said he made a major chunk of the money as a businessman under retired President Mwai Kibaki’s time but was at pains to explain why he participated in business with county governments which were not active during Kibaki’s reign.

“I had the money when I supported Uhuru in 2013, I still had the money when I supported him in 2017. When I refused to abandon Ruto, they froze my funds all of a sudden,” he said.

Azimio la Umoja running mate Martha Karua on the other hand disclosed that she is worth Ksh 150 million. 

“Just about Sh150 million and that is because the Sh56 million I had declared in 2013 has appreciated because of the inflation,” she said. 

The Azimo running mate claimed that she had no desire to become a billionaire and defended that she had not acquired any land throughout her service to the country.

“I’m not thirsty for land, and I’m not thirsty for worldly goods. I’m happy to have a house in Nairobi that I call home and have a house in my father’s land [in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County]. I do not look for property; not everyone is happy to amass [undeserved wealth],” she said.

The two also responded to claims of corruption, with Rigathi claiming he was being unfairly persecuted for political reasons and blaming President Uhuru Kenyatta for it.

Karua also responded to allegations that she received a bribe from a tobacco company by stating that the monetary payment was paid to her political campaign foundation and not her personal funds.


