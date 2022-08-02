Ruto Almost Cries in Emotional Prayer Meeting at His Karen Residence

Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate William Ruto almost shed off tears during a meeting with senior clergy members from Nairobi County on Tuesday August 2nd.

The members of the clergy and senior church members had gathered for a prayer meeting organized by DP Ruto and his wife Mama Rachel Ruto ahead on next week’s General Elections

After a lengthy period of prayer and words of encouragement to William Ruto the deputy president was called to the podium, and his emotions were apparent.

The DP could be seen in the video wiping away emotions as he spoke about the value of peace and the difficulties his campaign had to face.

His eyes were wet as he talked about the need of conducting a peaceful election and thanked the clergy for their assistance throughout his campaign.

“Thank you for honouring our invitation so that we can have a moment of prayer together. We all know where we are as a country. We know the moments and we know the times and we know the challenges and I requested we have this moment of prayer together because of the weight of the issues that we are faced with in these last days before we go to the vote,”

” I underestimated this meeting but it has turned out to be something I never imagined,” DP Ruto said.

DP Ruto urged for a peaceful election and tasked the clergy with rallying their followers to abstain from violence, turn out in big numbers, and exercise their democratic right to vote.

DP Ruto also acknowledged his struggles along the way and alluded to his conflict with President Uhuru Kenyatta, his superior, whom he had anticipated to back him as he had pledged while they camped together from 2011 to 2017.

“Along the journey, we have come to appreciate that men can let you down but God wouldn’t. We have come to the realization of trusting God because human beings can let you down,” he said.

