Ruto Declares War on Cartels, Reveals What He Will Do After Being Sworn In 

President elect William Ruto has pledged to deal with cartels after being sworn in next week.

Speaking on Sunday in Maua Stadium, Meru County during an interdenominational church service the incoming head of state sent a warning to cartels vowing to deal with them ruthlessly.

“Msikue na wasiwasi na wale mabroker na macartel wasiwatishe, mimi mmenipatia kiboko, hawa watu nitawanyorosha.

“Leave it to me. Nikiweka bibibilia tu chini on Tuesday, ni mimi na wao. Kama kuna mtu hapa anajua cartel ni ndugu yako ama rafiki mpatie notice,”

Loosely translated to ” Don’t worry about cartels and brokers, I shall deal with them. As soon as I’m sworn in, I’m waging war on them. If you know of any, send them a notice” he warned.

Ruto was addressing the issues of Miraa farmers from Mount Kenya east region. The outgoing DP also stated that he will have talks with Somalia President whom he shall discuss the exportation of the plant.

“Tayari niko na mkutano na rais wa Somalia wiki hii na baadhi ya mambo ni biashara ya miraa.” he said.

Ruto also addressed the high cost of living stating that he will announce new prices of Unga and fertilizers next week.

“I have spoken to the representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and I will announce new fertilizer prices. We start the journey of reforming the agriculture sector next week so as to change the cost of living in Kenya,” Ruto said.

