Ruto Finally Unveils His Bomet UDA team Line Up

Primary elections for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Bomet were tarnished by pre-marked ballot papers allegations few weeks ago.

However, some candidates protested citing that some presiding officers took ballot materials to their homes and stayed with them overnight.

Subsequently, they wanted the nomination to be called off until the issues were resolved.

However, some of the dissatisfied party members were governor aspirant Dr John Mosonik, senator aspirant Wilson Sossion, and Bomet Central MP hopeful Joyce Korir.

Despite all that, UDA leader Dr William Ruto unveiled the new UDA various aspirants on his Facebook page.

BREAKING: Hillary Barchok Graced as Bomet County New Governor Following Laboso’s Death

Hillary Barchok will be defending his seat facing ex-governor and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader Isaac Ruto.

Also read Meet 24 Year Old Linet ‘Toto’ Chepkorir Who Has Won the Bomet Women Rep UDA ticket (Photos)

On the senatorial seat, Hillary Sigei will represent Bomet. Linet Toto Chepkorir will be contesting for the woman representative position. Linet Toto became an internet sensation after she emerged winner in UDA women preparesentative nomination. She is also the youngest woman representative aspirant in Kenya. In various constituencies, the representatives will be: Brighton Yegon (Konoin), Richard Byegon (Bomet East) Richard Kilel(Bomet Central) Francis Sigei (Sotik) and Paul Bii (Chepalungu).