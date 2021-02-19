Connect with us

Politics

Ruto is Finished as Matiang’i Assumes the ‘Role of DP’ at State House Meeting

Dr. Matiangi
Dr. Matiangi and Uhuru

(KDRTV) – Interior CS Fred Matiangi sat at the podium with President Uhuru Kenyatta during Thursday’s State House meeting with senior government officials, KDRTV can exclusively reveal.

According to reliable sources, only Matiangi and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua were at the podium as the President met senior government officials to discuss government projects, the Big 4 Agenda, and Vision 2030.

Matiangi also spoke last before inviting President Uhuru to make his address to the officials. It emerged after the meeting that DP William Ruto had not been invited to State House.

It, therefore, means that Matiang’i assumed the role of the second most powerful man in government after Uhuru, a position previously reserved for the sidelined Ruto.

Last weekend, Ruto told a rally in Isiolo that some of his roles had been given to other individuals. The DP was referring to a 2019 Presidential Executive Order which made Matiangi the head of all government projects or Chief Minister.

Since 2019, Ruto has been left with nothing to do but launching CDF Projects initiated by Tanga Tanga MPs. With no job, the DP has been reduced into a busybody in government, attacking and defending it in equal measures.

This is perhaps one of the reasons that informed Uhuru’s decision to publicly ask him to resign last week.

