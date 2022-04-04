Ruto Names Powerful People Behind Current Fuel Crisis in the Country

Deputy President William Ruto has said that the current fuel crisis in the country is a result of state capture, in which cartels and inept public officials have worked together to steal from Kenyans.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza press conference on Monday, the DP called out the ministry of petroleum to take action.

“The casual and insensitive attitude to the plight of tens of millions of struggling Kenyans is a disturbing development that has embolden cartels that have taken over critical economic sectors,” Ruto stated.

“Where is the Sh39 billion petroleum development Levy fuel Fund meant for fuel subsidy program as this crisis deepens?” he continued.

He added that silence from the responsible ministries as the situation worsen is a source of concern, as Kenyans have been compelled to dig deeper into their pockets as the prices of various commodities surges.

“In the midst of this distressing crisis, the loudest messages from public officials including Ministers are centered around BBI reggae and Azimio jingle bells,” Ruto said.

He further stated that the goverment should stop blaming the Russia-Ukraine crisis for the current shortage of fuel.

“This is the result of collusion between monopolistic cartels and economic saboteurs on one hand and oblivious, reckless, insensitive and incompetent public officials on the other. Insatiable greed and corruption is driving us over the cliff. ,” Ruto said.