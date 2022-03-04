Connect with us

Politics

Ruto Tells US Government How Kenyan Cartels Steal Ksh 100 Million Yearly

Deputy President William Ruto has alleged that Kenya loses at least Ksh 100 billion annually to corrupt cartels in the government.

Ruto claimed that billions of shillings were being funneled into obscure organizations during his prolonged onslaught on the administration, which he is part of.
Ruto stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government had channeled billions into “opaque entities” without accountability.

“That amount has grown (by) between four to five-fold in the last 10 years. Where you have accountability problems and oversight challenges, the more money you put in opaque institutions, the greater the corruption in there,” Ruto said on Wednesday during his tour of the US.

The second in command, however, did not reveal the opaque institutions but referred to the President’s Office, which he said was in charge of the budgets of the institutions charged with investigating and prosecuting corruption cases, such as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Simultaneously, the DP asserted that his administration would correct the wrongs he accused Uhuru and his administration of doing, declaring himself the frontrunner in the August 9 presidential battle, even as he maintained allegations of possible electoral interference.

Earlier in the day, the DP held a three-and-a-half-hour closed-door discussion with US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Molly Phee.
On his social media accounts, Hussein Mohamed, the communication director in William Ruto’s presidential campaign, stated that the US government had told him that it would protect democracy and support a free and fair election.

