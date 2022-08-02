Ruto Reveals What Matiangi & NIS Agents Are Doing in his Rift Valley Backyard Ahead of August 9 General Elections

Kenya Kwanza Presidential Aspirant William Ruto has accused senior government officials of distributing flyers in Uasin Gishu and other areas of the North Rift .

Speaking at a rally in Eldoret on August 1, the second in command accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of orchestrating the conspiracy to manipulate Rift Valley people.

He demanded that President Uhuru Kenyatta take action against the two, stating that they have been meeting with chiefs frequently.

“Mr President, just as you reprimanded DCI boss George Kinoti, you should do the same to Matiangi and Kibicho. They should go home. We cannot go from where we came from. The tactic of spreading leaflets so that people can differ is something that will not happen. You will not succeed because we have decided that we cannot go back and fight over politics,” Ruto said.

Ruto asked his supporters to remain calm and not be swayed by the propaganda being used in the region.

“Do not accept to be provoked in any manner. Violence cannot be part of the equation in this election or in any election for that matter. All candidates should carry their campaigns peacefully.” He stated.

Matiang’i and Kibicho had previously defended their meetings with the chiefs by arguing that the purpose of the discussions was to improve election security.

The two have periodically accused the DP and his allies of targeting them due to their greater popularity than that of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“I am telling you now that we must stand firm against incitement. Don’t be intimidated by these politicians. They cannot take up your jobs,” Matiang’i stated at a meeting with chiefs.

“The government will give electorates free space to express their views during the election day to exercise their constitutional mandate,” Kibocho echoed.

