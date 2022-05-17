Ruto Running Mate Skips Court To Attend Brother’s Burial

Kenya Kwanza Alliance Running Mate Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday May 17 skipped a court session to attend his elder brother James Rerian’s funeral in Nyeri.

James passed away on May 7, 2022 aged 78.

Gachagua was set to face the court after being accused of fraudulently obtaining Ksh 7.5 billion.

The court had last month established the 17th of May, 2022 as the mention date where the prosecution and defense could argue over the setting of hearing dates.

The court had scheduled proceedings to begin on September 5, almost a month after the general election on August 9, but the magistrate denied the petition.

This occurred after the DPP sought the trial judge at the time, Roda Makungu, to begin hearings in June.

Makungu recused herself from the case upon her promotion as registrar of the Lands and Environment Court; the case is now assigned to principal magistrate Victor Wakhumile.

Gachagua is being charged with six counts of economic crime conspiracy alongside William Mwangi, Anne Nduta, Julianne Jahenda, Samuel Murimi, Grace Wambui, Lawrence Kimaru, Irene Wambui, and David Nguru.

The authorities also want him to explain how he acquired more than Ksh 200 million frozen in his bank accounts.

Gachagua who was named on Sunday May 15 as William Ruto’s running mate will risk being barred from office should the duo win the August 9 general elections.

According to the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji, his office will pursue Gachagua’s case whether he wins or loses the upcoming elections.

“(If he becomes the DP), it will not affect his case. We will still continue with the case. The only person who is not taken to court is the President,” Noordin Said.

