Ruto Warns Uhuru Against Imposing Raila On Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been urged by his Deputy William Ruto to cease imposing Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Kenyans.

On Tuesday March 29, during a Kenya Kwanza rally in Kitui Town, the DP stated that Uhuru should allow Kenyans to vote for whomever they choose.

“The people who are forcing Raila on Kenyans, are they backing a different person or the same man we have known over the years?” he said

“Is he a tourist visiting the country? We have known him all along. It is the same person who has caused turmoil in Jubilee until the ruling administration lost direction. He is the same person who has always rejected the outcome of elections, the one who is known for violence.” Ruto added.

Ruto stated that the upcoming elections will provide Kenyans with an opportunity to cleanse the country of political tyranny.

“He (Raila) lied to Wiper leader that he would support him in the next elections, but then reversed his position and now claims to have one more bullet,” Ruto added.

Ruto blamed the Jubilee administration’s failures on the handshake between Uhuru and Raila.

“Because of the handshake, we overlooked agricultural transformation, youth employment, and universal healthcare. The handshake was all about amending the Constitution, but they were never successful, thank God,” he explained.

Ruto stated that his priority will be to promote agro-processing and value addition as a means of creating jobs.

“We will establish a government that speaks the common language,” he stated.

Also Read