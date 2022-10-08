Saboti MP Caleb Amisi Reveals Raila Odinga’s Weakness 

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has criticized Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga for being ‘too good’ and ‘giving in easily.’

In a statement on his Twitter account the ODM MP claims that Raila Odinga would have let the issue of National Assembly Majority leader go to Kenya Kwanza even if he had won in the August 9 General Elections.

“If baba was the president faced with majority leadership issue in bunge, he would have let it go to #KenyaKwanza in the name of democratic principles,” the second-term MP wrote.

“This is where I sometimes disagree with my party leader. He is too good and easily gives in,” the ODM MP added.

Azimio and Kenya Kwanza had both claimed Majority in the National Assembly before Speaker Moses Wetangula gave his ruling on Thursday October 6.

According to the former Bungoma senator, Kenya Kwanza has 179 MPs, compared to Azimio’s 157, giving them a 22-seat lead.

“That, with the 14 Members, the membership of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition stands at 179 Members while the membership of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party stands at 157 Members,” stated Wetangula.

Raila Odinga’s Azimio had garnered Majority seats after August 9 but the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) defected to William Ruto’s Camp.

Ruto also got the support of elected Independent Candidates making his side the Majority.

The Wetangula ruling sparked outrage among Azimio team members who felt the decision was unjust.

Wetangula was eventually forced to adjourn the parliamentary session early because a group of Azimio MPs caused chaos.

Kikuyu lawmaker Kimani Ichung’wah is now the National Assembly majority leader deputised by his Kilifi North counterpart Owen Baya.

Ugunja MP James Opiyo Wandayi is the minority leader and will be deputies by Kathiani lawmaker Robert Mbui.

