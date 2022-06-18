Sakaja Reacts As Wavinya Ndeti is Dragged into the Fake Degree Probe

Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja has told the police to avoid dragging Machakos Gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti into the fight against him.

While reacting after Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai directed the DCI to investigate Wavinya Ndeti and him, the Nairobi senator asked the investigators to leave out the former CAS.

He further accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations of speaking about the matter on Thursday and drafting a press release against his academic credentials, which was read by the Commission for University Education on Friday.

“No need to drag Wavinya into the political fight against me for Nairobi. There’s no investigation being commenced now. The DCI already spoke prejudicially on Thursday and your officers were at CUE yesterday afternoon drafting the presser. Leave Wavinya out of it,” Sakaja responded in a tweet.

Police IG Mr. Mutyambai on Saturday directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conduct speedy investigations on Sakaja and Wavinya and uncover the truth.

“Owing to the constitutional and the legal mandate bestowed upon it, the National Police Service has commenced criminal investigations into the genuineness of the aspirants, namely Hon Johnson Sakaja and Hon Wavinya Ndeti, both gubernatorial aspirants for Nairobi and Machakos counties respectively, and determine if any offence has been committed,” Mutyambai said in a statement.

Sakaja had on Friday presented himself to the DCI detectives for questioning.

According to the authorities, Sakaja lingered and sent out notifications about his arrest for alleged ties to an “international organized crime gang.”

Sakaja has been facing a petition challenging the validity of his Bachelor’s of Science in Management degree from Team University in Uganda, which could jeopardize his career.

The Dispute Resolution Committee of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is currently hearing the matter.

Also Read: Oscar Sudi Alleges Name of Powerful Government Officials Behind Sakaja’s Woes