Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Sakaja Reveals Amount of Money He Has Been Offered to Drop the Nairobi Gubernatorial bid

By

Published

Sakaja 2

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has alleged that he was offered Ksh 1 billion to quit the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Jambo on Thursday July 7, Sakaja revealed that he received a phone call telling him to shelve his ambitions for the Nairobi county top seat. 

He however did not reveal the name of the person who called him. 

“Kuna mtu alitumwa kwangu kutoka State House. Wacha iishie hapo kwa sababu ni privacy yake. Lakini alitumwa Kutoka Ikulu. Nikasema sitajiuzulu” Sakaja said.

He said that attempts had been made to block him from running for Nairobi governorship

He declared that no amount of money could be used to purchase him and that he is committed to serve the residents of Nairobi.

Sakaja claims that he was instructed to pose as sick in order to look for an excuse to quit the race. 

“Nilisema ata nikipewa hiyo pesa Sh1 billion enye walitaka kunipea nijiuzulu niliona haitanisaidia. Mimi saizi niko 37-year-old siwezi kubali hiyo pesa nimalize career yangu na nataka kubadilisha maisha ya watu wa Nairobi,” he added.

sakaja 1

His revelations come at a time when he is facing hurdles ahead of the August 9 polls with several cases being filed against him.

Sakaja is facing accusations of forging a degree from Teams University Uganda, claims he has been dismissed. 

His Ugandan degree has been revoked twice by Commission of University Education (CUE) and the Uganda’s National Council for Higher Education (NCHE)

He is set to know the verdict of his case on Friday to know whether he will be allowed to vie in August 9 or not.

Also Read: Little Known Details of Top Kenyan Banker Who Will Deputize Sakaja In The Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020