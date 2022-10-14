Connect with us

Politics

Senator Okongo Omogeni Calls Out Azimio For Not Rewarding Loyalists

By

Published

unnamed 5 9

Okongo Omogeni

Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni has called out the Azimio la Umoja camp for being ‘greedy’.

Speaking during a Senate session on Thursday October 13, the renowned lawyers lashed out at the Raila camp for not rewarding its loyalists. 

“If you have leadership, you must be magnanimous. You need to put service to the people ahead of personal interests. On Minority side, the one which should be leading with example, our leaders have allocated themselves membership in all the sessional committees. Shame on us. Shame on us!” said Senator Omogeni. 

“I cannot understand a situation where on Wednesday, a Senator representing a very special constituency, disability, made a passionate plea that she be given membership in ICT committee…it is a shame.” He added. 

The Senator claimed that the Gusii region, which overwhelmingly supported Raila Odinga in the August 9 elections, has been underserved in terms of Senate and National Assembly leadership.

“Nobody is more special in the contribution we made in garnering votes for our party leader Raila Amollo Odinga. From the county of Nyamira, from the county of Kisii, we gave as much as we could like the Senator for Isiolo Fatuma Dullo. From Nyamira County, we delivered 129,000 votes to Raila Odinga. From Isiolo, Raila Odinga got 26,000 votes. He lost to William Ruto who got 32,000. But as we speak, the only way you want to thank the Omogusi nation is to say we deserve nothing,” Okongo lamented. 

He further stated that President Willian Ruto who did not get as many votes as Raila in the region has already awarded his loyalists with prime jobs.

“Don’t we have the capacity to learn? Even in the county of Kisii where William Ruto got 134,000 votes against Raila Odinga at 263,000 votes, he has rewarded the Omogusi nation with the seat of Whip in the National Assembly because you must have regional balance” Stated Okongo. 

Also Read: Azimio Pokes Holes in President Ruto’s Administration, Calls its Members to Inquest Fertilizers Subsidy

