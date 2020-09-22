Kenyans Celebrate With NARC-Kenya Leader Martha Karua As She Finally Discloses Her Real Age

(KDRTV) – National Rainbow Coalition-Kenya (NARC-Kenya) party leader, Martha Karua’s Twitter page has been awash with goodwill messages wishing her the happiest birthday ever as she clocked 63 years old. The self-proclaimed iron lady took to social media to proudly announce her real age. She was born on 22nd September 1957.

Martha almost shares a birthday with the Amani National Congress Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi who celebrated his 60th birthday in style yesterday. They were both in the 2013 presidential race.

While addressing Kenyans through her Twitter post, the 2017 Kirinyaga County gubernatorial candidate had to thank The Almighty God for He had granted her the grace to wake up every day for the last 63 years. Within that period, she has had great milestones.

Very little is known about Martha Karua’s family. She knows how to keep her private matters to herself. No one really knows what might have happened between her and her husband. In the three decades that she has been in politics, no word has ever gotten out about her love life.

The no-nonsense former Justice and Constitutional affairs minister has been appreciated by many of her Twitter followers for her good work.

Thank you Lord for walking with me for sixty three years. Am grateful for all the milestones and pray for more Amen . — Martha Karua (@MarthaKarua) September 22, 2020

Here are some of the messages that Kenyans have written on her tweet;

Hon. Esther M. Passaris wrote, “A mother. A friend. A mentor. I celebrate you today and every day. Happy Birthday, @MarthaKarua. I look forward to what the coming years have in store for you, and what you have in store for us. God bless you.“

Hon. Brian Kisila, an MCA from Machakos County wrote, “Happy birthday @MarthaKarua and congratulations on your 63rd birthday. The iron lady of democracy.”

Hudson Alakonya wrote, “Happy birthday @MarthaKarua. God’s blessings be abundant for you, your family, and the people of Kenya you love serving. I pray that come 2022 we are going to have either the first female president or vice president and it is going to be you. You’re great and heroic.”

