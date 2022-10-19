Soipan Tuya Reveals How She made her Ksh 156 Million Net Worth

Cabinet Secretary Nominee for the Environment and Forestry, Roselinda Soipan Tuya has disclosed that she has a net worth of Ksh 156 million.

While appearing before the National Assembly appointments committee on Wednesday, October 19, Tuya revealed that her net worth is largely comprised of immovable assets.

“I have three homes, one in Nairobi, Narok and my village and vehicles. I have apartments in Narok and one in Nairobi. Two plots of land in Kitengela and also a dairy business,” she revealed.

“At the moment I anticipate to get my gratuity from parliament after serving for two terms as well as pension,” Tuya added.

In her opening statement before the Wetangula-led committee, the nominated Senator revealed that she was born and raised in Narok County.

“First, I am honoured and privileged to be among the presidential nominees for cabinet. Being the first Masaai woman to be elevated to such a position, I am grateful and I know the amount of responsibilities that lie on my shoulders,” she disclosed.

When asked about DP Rigathi Gachagua’s recent sentiments about the reintroduction of the shamba system, Tuya stated that the Forestry Ministry will embody the dictates enshrined in the Forest Management Act of 2016 which allow the Kenya Forest Services to work with communities adjacent to forests.

Tuya stated that through a program called Plantation Establishment and Livelihood Support (PELIS), communities will be permitted to access commercial plantation forests/man-made forests and plant short-term crops alongside tree seedlings supplied by the forest services.

“We have a process of engagement where there will be collaboration between the Kenya Forest Service and the communities adjacent to the forest in participatory forest management agreements where the communities are allowed to collaborate in restoration of plantation forest. Under our gazetted forests, 96% consists of the natural forests and 4% consists of commercial plantation forests,” she stated.

