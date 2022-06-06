Sonko Cries Foul, Reveals What The Government Did to His Family a Day After IEBC Disqualification

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has cried foul revealing what the government is doing to him after he was locked out of the Mombasa Gubernatorial seat by the IEBC.

Speaking on Sunday June 5 evening during an interview with K24 Tv, the former Governor revealed that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) had sent him a letter notifying that he and his wife had not complied with the Kenyan tax regulations.

Sonko stated that the KRA had informed him that a large sum of money worth 1.4 billion had not been taxed since 2012.

The tax body also noted that Mike Sonko’s wife has not paid tax since 2009.

“I received letters from KRA saying that I have sh1.4B that has not been taxed since 2012 what were they waiting for since 2012. They said my wife hasn’t paid tax since 2009,” Sonko revealed.

He went on to add that his wife received a call from KRA telling her to ask his husband (Sonko) to drop out of the Mombasa gubernatorial race and the case will be dropped.

This comes a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) barred the former Nairobi governor from running for governor of Mombasa in the upcoming General Election.

In a statement to the media on Saturday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that applicants who have previously been impeached from public office are unable to run in an election.

Former Kiambu Youth Executive Karungo Thang’wa, who was slated to compete for the Kiambu Senate seat on a UDA ticket, is also disqualified because he was impeached.

“The Commission’s position is that Article 75 of the Constitution is self-speaking and self-executing…. Therefore the three aspirants who have been removed from public office through impeachment are disqualified from contesting in the elections,” said Chebukati.

