A Step inside Mike Sonko’s Luxurious Mansion in Machakos Worth 150 Million [PHOTOS]



Mike Mbuvi Sonko is known to many Kenyans for his lavish lifestyle and the strong political career he has established in less than two decades.

The ex-Nairobi governor lives largely in an opulent home that is reputedly valued at Ksh150 million, located on Mua Hills in Machakos County.

According to the Daily Nation, the home has a gold motif on its perimeter wall and conspicuously displays the words ‘Sonko’s Family Farm’ on its front.

The residence erected when Sonko was still Nairobi’s senator had such an influence that the route branching off Mombasa Road to his home and Kaseve was tarmacked.



Three life-size statues of lions lounging on the wall welcome visitors as they approach the home’s gate.

The home spots a two-story castle with a lot of tinted glass in the walls and windows.

This crib is ultra-modern with striking and dramatic designs throughout the house, with the main color being gold.

There is a swimming pool, a gym, and a conference center where the governor has previously received CEOs within the residence.

Also Read

s

The home also has a pavilion with alcohol beverages and an infinity-edge rooftop swimming pool overlooking beautiful scenery with a guesthouse in the mansion’s backside.



The compound also boasts a basketball court, an ostrich pen, an exotic birds pen, and a mausoleum of Sonko’s father, the late Kioko Kivanguli.