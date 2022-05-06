Sonko Wants Raila To Pick Kalonzo As His Deputy

As the deadline to pick running mate draws near, Jubilee has recently picked Peter Kenneth and Sabina Chege to the committee of notable persons that is tasked with finding most suitable candidate in Azimio. Sections of party leaders wanted Raila to pick Peter Kenneth.

On the other hand, Mike Sonko who is eyeing Mombasa gubernatorial seat has pleaded with Raila to pick Kalonzo Musyoka. Sonko gave various reasons to Raila as to why he should pick Kalonzo Musyoka as his deputy. Sonko stated that Kalonzo is a national leader and that he has influence all over the country. He also termed Kalonzo Musyoka as a peace maker.

According to Mike Sonko, Kalonzo could suit Raila the most. back in 2007, Kalonzo helped Kibaki and they emerged winners. He became the vice president of Kenya. Sonko added that it is not a must for him to look a someone’s academic qualification but strategies one can use. He insisted that Raila’s board is misleading him and he should just pick Kalonzo as his deputy.

Recently, Kalonzo insisted that he will note appear before the panel. Kalonzo stated that it would be disrespectful to him.

“Most people we have met within the campaign trail share the same views as me. The panel has very respectable leaders but there is time we need to have political solutions to some of these problems,” Kalonzo stated.

Gideon Moi on the other hand had endorsed Kalonzo as Raila’s suitable running mate.