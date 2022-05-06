Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Sonko Wants Raila To Pick Kalonzo As His Deputy

By

Published

Kalonzo Musyoka and Mike Sonko
Kalonzo Musyoka and Mike Sonko

As the deadline to pick running mate draws near, Jubilee has recently picked Peter Kenneth and Sabina Chege to the committee of notable persons that is tasked with finding most suitable candidate in Azimio.  Sections of party leaders wanted Raila to pick Peter Kenneth.

Mike sonko and Kalonzo Musyoka

Mike sonko and Kalonzo Musyoka

On the other hand, Mike Sonko who is eyeing Mombasa gubernatorial seat has pleaded with Raila to pick Kalonzo Musyoka. Sonko gave various reasons to Raila as to why he should pick Kalonzo Musyoka as his deputy. Sonko stated that Kalonzo is a national leader and that he has influence all over the country. He also termed Kalonzo Musyoka as a peace maker.

According to Mike Sonko, Kalonzo could suit Raila the most. back in 2007, Kalonzo helped Kibaki and they emerged winners. He became the vice president of Kenya. Sonko added that it is not a must for him to look a someone’s academic qualification but strategies one can use. He insisted that Raila’s board is misleading him and he should just pick Kalonzo as his deputy.

Recently, Kalonzo insisted that he will note appear before the panel. Kalonzo stated that it would be disrespectful to him.

“Most people we have met within the campaign trail share the same views as me. The panel has very respectable leaders but there is time we need to have political solutions to some of these problems,” Kalonzo stated.

Also read I am More Qualified to Deputize Raila than Kalonzo- Charity Ngilu

Gideon Moi on the other hand had endorsed Kalonzo as Raila’s suitable running mate.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020